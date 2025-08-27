Aussie Broadband Limited (ASX:ABB) Plans $0.02 Final Dividend

Aussie Broadband Limited (ASX:ABB – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.024 per share on Sunday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 45.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th.
Aussie Broadband Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66.
Aussie Broadband Company Profile
