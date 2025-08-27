Lindsay Australia Limited (ASX:LAU) Plans Final Dividend of $0.02

Lindsay Australia Limited (ASX:LAU – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, October 9th. This represents a yield of 224.0%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 28th.
Lindsay Australia Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $277.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.26.
About Lindsay Australia
