Lindsay Australia Limited (ASX:LAU) Plans Final Dividend of $0.02

Lindsay Australia Limited (ASX:LAU – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, October 9th. This represents a yield of 224.0%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 28th.

Lindsay Australia Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $277.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.26.

Get Lindsay Australia alerts:

About Lindsay Australia

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Lindsay Australia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated transport, logistics, and rural supply services to the food processing, food services, fresh produce, and horticulture sectors in Australia. The company operates through Transport and Rural segments. It also provides seed, chemical, nutrients, fertilizer, irrigation, farm consumables, and packaging.

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.