Santos Limited (ASX:STO) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Santos Limited (ASX:STO – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.209 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 262.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 1st. This is a 8.3% increase from Santos’s previous interim dividend of $0.19.
Santos Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.93.
About Santos
