Santos Limited (ASX:STO) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Santos Limited (ASX:STO – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.209 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 262.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 1st. This is a 8.3% increase from Santos’s previous interim dividend of $0.19.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.93.

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons in Australia and Papua New Guinea. The company's assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Western Australia, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste. It also holds an asset in Alaska, the United States; and engages in the development of decarbonization technologies, such as carbon capture and storage technologies.

