Pengana Global Private Credit Trust (ASX:PCX) Announces $0.01 Interim Dividend

Pengana Global Private Credit Trust (ASX:PCX – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Monday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 63.0%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 31st.

Pengana Global Private Credit Trust Price Performance

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pengana Global Private Credit Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pengana Global Private Credit Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.