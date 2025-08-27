Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 5,758 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF $PULS

Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares during the quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PULS. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 42.2% in the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 11,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 253,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,612,000 after purchasing an additional 159,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 109.3% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 170,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after buying an additional 89,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PULS opened at $49.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of -23.93 and a beta of 0.04. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.34 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

