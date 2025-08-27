Snap-On Incorporated $SNA Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.07% of Snap-On worth $12,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNA. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Snap-On during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-On by 421.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-On by 248.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-On in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-On by 150.8% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNA. Bank of America lifted their price target on Snap-On from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Snap-On from $329.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Snap-On in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.17.

Insider Activity at Snap-On

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.85, for a total value of $7,318,876.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 804,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,104,483.50. This represents a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.92, for a total value of $348,712.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,568,957.60. The trade was a 11.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,160 shares of company stock worth $16,650,792. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap-On Stock Performance

NYSE SNA opened at $329.80 on Wednesday. Snap-On Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $268.90 and a fifty-two week high of $373.89. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $321.03 and a 200-day moving average of $323.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Snap-On had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 20.98%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-On Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a $2.14 dividend. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. Snap-On’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.65%.

Snap-On Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

