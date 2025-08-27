HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

HUYA Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.28, but opened at $3.38. HUYA shares last traded at $3.41, with a volume of 477,209 shares changing hands.

HUYA Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $735.53 million, a PE ratio of -36.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.53.

Get HUYA alerts:

Institutional Trading of HUYA

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of HUYA in the 4th quarter valued at $431,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in HUYA in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in HUYA by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 153,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 90,714 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in HUYA in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in HUYA by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 164,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 57,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.