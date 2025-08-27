Earnest Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 688,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,851 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $156,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

CHKP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $224.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $187.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.29. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $169.01 and a fifty-two week high of $234.35.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $665.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.10 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 33.21%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.600-10.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

