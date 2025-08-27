The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated $CAKE Shares Sold by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,676,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 50,359 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Cheesecake Factory worth $130,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,045,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,194 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,795,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,591,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,722 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,766,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,940,000 after purchasing an additional 689,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,827,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Cheesecake Factory Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $61.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12-month low of $35.40 and a 12-month high of $69.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 45.92% and a net margin of 4.33%.The company had revenue of $955.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 33.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cheesecake Factory news, President David M. Gordon sold 43,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $2,732,705.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 24,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,987.92. The trade was a 63.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scarlett May sold 20,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,165,216.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,289.44. This trade represents a 47.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,323 shares of company stock worth $5,819,859. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.94.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory Profile

(Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.