argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $702.24 and last traded at $692.87, with a volume of 147759 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $660.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of argenex from $700.00 to $766.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of argenex in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $850.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities set a $699.00 target price on shares of argenex in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of argenex from $704.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of argenex in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nineteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $763.47.

argenex Stock Up 4.5%

The company has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $601.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $598.15.

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.90. argenex had a net margin of 40.98% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $866.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.82 million. Analysts anticipate that argenex SE will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On argenex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in argenex by 6.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in argenex during the second quarter valued at $37,441,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in argenex by 257.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,660,000 after purchasing an additional 13,935 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in argenex by 113.1% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in argenex by 5.6% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About argenex

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

See Also

