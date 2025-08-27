OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$23.94 and last traded at C$23.92, with a volume of 83227 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$23.74.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OGC. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of OceanaGold to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$6.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.58.

The stock has a market cap of C$11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.79 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.92.

OceanaGold is a growing intermediate gold and copper producer committed to safely and responsibly maximizing the generation of Free Cash Flow from our operations and delivering strong returns for our shareholders. We have a portfolio of four operating mines: the Haile Gold Mine in the United States of America; Didipio Mine in the Philippines; and the Macraes and Waihi operations in New Zealand.

