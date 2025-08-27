iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $104.00 and last traded at $103.89, with a volume of 48395 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.93.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 101.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 32,470 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3,696.6% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 38,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 18,719 shares during the period.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

