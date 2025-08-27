Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.28 and last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 549874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

Gold Royalty Stock Up 5.6%

The company has a market capitalization of $574.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -337.00 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

About Gold Royalty

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors.

