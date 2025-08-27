NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $131.89, but opened at $136.90. NetEase shares last traded at $137.20, with a volume of 434,283 shares changing hands.

NTES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Zacks Research downgraded NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on NetEase in a research note on Monday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $120.00 price target on NetEase and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetEase has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.71.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.39. The company has a market capitalization of $86.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.72%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 8,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 10,192.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

