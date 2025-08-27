Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Lenovo Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.90, but opened at $29.29. Lenovo Group shares last traded at $28.53, with a volume of 2,222 shares.

Lenovo Group Stock Up 1.0%

The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.04 and its 200-day moving average is $26.08. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Lenovo Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.7593 per share. This is an increase from Lenovo Group’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 366.0%. Lenovo Group’s payout ratio is 60.40%.

About Lenovo Group

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

