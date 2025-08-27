Chow Tai Fook (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Chow Tai Fook (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.25, but opened at $18.55. Chow Tai Fook shares last traded at $18.55, with a volume of 1,031 shares.

Chow Tai Fook Stock Up 7.5%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.96.

Chow Tai Fook Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be issued a $0.3577 dividend. This is a positive change from Chow Tai Fook’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 315.0%.

Chow Tai Fook Company Profile

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Cambodia, Canada, Korea, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, the United States, and Vietnam. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

