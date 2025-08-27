Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.55, but opened at $1.62. Verano shares last traded at $1.59, with a volume of 183,642 shares traded.

Separately, Cormark upgraded shares of Verano from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verano presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Verano Stock Up 3.7%

The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.74.

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Verano had a negative net margin of 40.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $202.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Verano Holdings Corp. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

