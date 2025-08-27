Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $10,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 15.3% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.4% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 6.2% during the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $87.66 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 12-month low of $84.25 and a 12-month high of $106.83. The company has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.19.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.95%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OTIS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Otis Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

