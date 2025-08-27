Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for 1.5% of Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $14,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQM. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westwind Capital purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Crews Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 328.6% in the 1st quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $235.76 on Wednesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $165.72 and a one year high of $240.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $230.32 and a 200 day moving average of $212.59. The stock has a market cap of $56.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.3161 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

