Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO Stock Position Boosted by Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC

Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $20,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after acquiring an additional 14,584 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $847,000. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $288.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.44. The stock has a market cap of $86.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $291.61.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.