Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV) & PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Head-To-Head Contrast

Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Free Report) and PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.7% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of PACCAR shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of PACCAR shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Envirotech Vehicles and PACCAR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envirotech Vehicles 0 0 0 0 0.00 PACCAR 0 8 4 2 2.57

Profitability

PACCAR has a consensus target price of $107.68, suggesting a potential upside of 7.41%. Given PACCAR’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PACCAR is more favorable than Envirotech Vehicles.

This table compares Envirotech Vehicles and PACCAR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envirotech Vehicles N/A -92.02% -49.05% PACCAR 9.88% 18.25% 7.69%

Volatility and Risk

Envirotech Vehicles has a beta of 2.72, meaning that its share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PACCAR has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Envirotech Vehicles and PACCAR”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envirotech Vehicles $1.88 million 4.35 -$8.85 million ($10.61) -0.22 PACCAR $33.66 billion 1.56 $4.16 billion $5.84 17.17

PACCAR has higher revenue and earnings than Envirotech Vehicles. Envirotech Vehicles is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PACCAR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PACCAR beats Envirotech Vehicles on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. manufactures and provides zero-emission electric vehicles in the United States. It offers Class 2 through logistics vans; class 4 through urban trucks, school buses, electric forklifts, street sweepers, neighborhood electric vehicles, and right-hand drive vans and urban trucks. The company also offers vehicle maintenance and safety inspection services. It serves commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies, and colleges and universities. The company was formerly known as ADOMANI, Inc. and changed its name to Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. in May 2021. Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. is headquartered in Osceola, Arkansas.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods. It sells its trucks through a network of independent dealers under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF nameplates. The Parts segment distributes aftermarket parts for trucks and related commercial vehicles. The Financial Services segment conducts full-service leasing operations under the PacLease trade name, as well as provides finance and leasing products and services to customers and dealers. This segment also offers equipment financing and administrative support services for its franchisees; retail loan and leasing services for small, medium, and large commercial trucking companies, as well as independent owners/operators and other businesses; and truck inventory financing services to independent dealers. In addition, this segment offers loans and leases directly to customers for the acquisition of trucks and related equipment. The company also manufactures and markets industrial winches under the Braden, Carco, and Gearmatic nameplates. PACCAR Inc was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

