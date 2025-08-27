Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Worthington Enterprises from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Worthington Enterprises from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Worthington Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE WOR opened at $67.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.49. Worthington Enterprises has a 52-week low of $37.88 and a 52-week high of $70.91.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $317.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.96 million. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 8.33%.Worthington Enterprises's quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Worthington Enterprises will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Worthington Enterprises

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 693.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Worthington Enterprises by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Worthington Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Worthington Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Worthington Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 51.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Worthington Enterprises Company Profile

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

