Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Lowered to “Strong Sell” Rating by Zacks Research

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on JEF. Wall Street Zen lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $64.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $82.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.48.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 7.70%.The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JEF. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,295,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 11,226 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 187.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 19,157 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 193.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 7,120 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 114,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,985,000 after buying an additional 6,098 shares during the period. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

