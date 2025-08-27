Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TEN) Lowered to Hold Rating by Zacks Research

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TEN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

TEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of TEN opened at $21.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.37 million, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of -0.09. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $26.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.06.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.63. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $153.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEN. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 602.2% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 829,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,917,000 after buying an additional 711,313 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 693.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 124,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 108,561 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $761,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $672,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

