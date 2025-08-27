Eisler Capital Management Ltd. Makes New $9.53 Million Investment in VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Eisler Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 292,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,533,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 102.3% during the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 19,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 9,967 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,282,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,170,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,773,000. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 123,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after buying an additional 8,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VICI shares. JMP Securities set a $35.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.75 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of VICI stock opened at $33.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $27.98 and a one year high of $34.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.68.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. VICI Properties had a net margin of 70.20% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. VICI Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.370 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.28%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

