Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $76.50 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.50 price objective on shares of Equity Residential and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.34.

NYSE:EQR opened at $64.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.92. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $59.41 and a twelve month high of $78.83.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Equity Residential had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $768.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equity Residential has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.970-4.030 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.990-1.030 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Equity Residential by 425.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Equity Residential by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Equity Residential by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

