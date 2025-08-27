Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC Invests $128,000 in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Realta Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Country Club Bank increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TL Private Wealth grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $202.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.42. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $165.45 and a one year high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

