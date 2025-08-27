iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB Shares Sold by Triad Wealth Partners LLC

Triad Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 54.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,183 shares during the quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,989 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 231.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MUB opened at $104.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.54. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.29 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

