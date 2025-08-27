Head-To-Head Review: BKV (BKV) versus Its Rivals

BKV (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) is one of 75 publicly-traded companies in the “Other Alt Energy” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare BKV to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.5% of shares of all “Other Alt Energy” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of BKV shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of shares of all “Other Alt Energy” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get BKV alerts:

Profitability

This table compares BKV and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BKV -2.69% 3.21% 2.21% BKV Competitors -28.56% -21.04% -3.60%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BKV 0 0 8 0 3.00 BKV Competitors 286 1036 1714 63 2.50

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BKV and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

BKV presently has a consensus price target of $28.25, suggesting a potential upside of 24.24%. As a group, “Other Alt Energy” companies have a potential upside of 0.48%. Given BKV’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe BKV is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BKV and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BKV $580.98 million -$142.87 million -113.69 BKV Competitors $3.65 billion $327.84 million 36.79

BKV’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than BKV. BKV is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

About BKV

(Get Free Report)

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas. BKV Corporation, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Banpu North America Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for BKV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BKV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.