Note Advisors LLC Sells 459 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

Note Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Note Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Note Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 137.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $598,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $354.49 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $264.17 and a 12 month high of $355.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $344.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.41. The company has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.