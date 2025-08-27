Quadcap Wealth Management LLC Sells 83 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 792.4% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 402,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,004,000 after acquiring an additional 357,232 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 87,072.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 202,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,159,000 after purchasing an additional 202,009 shares during the period. St. Clair Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,238,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,093,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,433,000 after purchasing an additional 194,941 shares during the period. Finally, Yukon Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $21,391,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $141.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.91 and its 200-day moving average is $132.77. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $144.09.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.2333 per share. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.