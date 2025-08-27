Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Buys 2,801 Shares of APA Corporation $APA

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in APA by 2,709.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in APA by 499.2% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new position in APA in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in APA in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in APA in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on APA from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on APA from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays upped their target price on APA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.94.

APA opened at $22.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.92. APA Corporation has a 12-month low of $13.58 and a 12-month high of $29.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.23.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.42. APA had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 10.53%.The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that APA Corporation will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

