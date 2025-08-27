Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV Shares Sold by Entrewealth LLC

Entrewealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Entrewealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 289,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,362,000 after purchasing an additional 100,113 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,150,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,822,000 after purchasing an additional 218,682 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 147,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,398,000 after purchasing an additional 25,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 709,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,786,000 after purchasing an additional 28,923 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.17. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.93 and a twelve month high of $79.02.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

