Triad Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 1,382 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Triad Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 67.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,446 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 86.3% during the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Tesla by 79.2% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 9th. Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $305.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.02, for a total value of $2,046,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,989. This represents a 75.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $4,857,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 67,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,889,556. This represents a 18.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,564 shares of company stock worth $9,757,390. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock opened at $351.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $322.32 and its 200-day moving average is $302.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 203.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 2.33. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.59 and a twelve month high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

