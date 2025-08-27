Cascade Investment Group Inc. Purchases 450 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,378,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,505,367,000 after buying an additional 925,674 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,301,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,609,000 after purchasing an additional 220,649 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,819,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,661,000 after purchasing an additional 492,692 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,714,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $675,456,000 after purchasing an additional 57,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,092,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,414,000 after purchasing an additional 186,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $30,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,133. This trade represents a 2.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 1.4%

DLR opened at $168.19 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.95 and a twelve month high of $198.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.56. The company has a market cap of $57.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.92.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial set a $199.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.74.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading

