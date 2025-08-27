Sunoco LP $SUN Shares Sold by Cascade Investment Group Inc.

Cascade Investment Group Inc. decreased its position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Sunoco comprises 1.1% of Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunoco by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco during the first quarter worth about $452,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunoco by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunoco by 7.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco during the first quarter worth about $239,000. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunoco Stock Down 0.1%

SUN stock opened at $51.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.60. Sunoco LP has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $59.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Sunoco Increases Dividend

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 2.02%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.9088 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This is an increase from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 178.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Sunoco from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Sunoco Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

