Cascade Investment Group Inc. Sells 3,559 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust $ABR

Cascade Investment Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,559 shares during the period. Arbor Realty Trust comprises 1.9% of Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $31,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 223.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 249.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 38.37 and a quick ratio of 38.37. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $15.94.

Arbor Realty Trust ( NYSE:ABR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $27.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.99 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 20.75%. Research analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.87%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABR shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

