Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. Increases Stock Holdings in MasterBrand, Inc. $MBC

Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in MasterBrand were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of MasterBrand by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in MasterBrand by 213.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MasterBrand by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MasterBrand by 22.5% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its holdings in MasterBrand by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 46,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get MasterBrand alerts:

MasterBrand Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:MBC opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.42. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $20.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $730.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.30 million. MasterBrand had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 3.37%.

MBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on MasterBrand from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised MasterBrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasterBrand currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MasterBrand

MasterBrand Company Profile

(Free Report)

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MasterBrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterBrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.