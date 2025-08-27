iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG Stock Holdings Decreased by Triad Wealth Partners LLC

Triad Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,802 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,086,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,524,000 after acquiring an additional 747,639 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2,387.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,276,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185,348 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $181,715,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,781,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,543,000 after acquiring an additional 285,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,609,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,890,000 after acquiring an additional 160,043 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

EFG stock opened at $111.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.27. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $113.16.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

