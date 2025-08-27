Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI is Note Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Note Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 282,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,204 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 7.3% of Note Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Note Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $8,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $288,000. Prodigy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,063,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 895,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,135,000 after buying an additional 45,085 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 53.4% during the first quarter. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC now owns 58,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 20,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SpringVest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. SpringVest Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after buying an additional 6,236 shares during the last quarter.

DFAI stock opened at $35.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.03. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $27.67 and a one year high of $36.26.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

