Cascade Investment Group Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Cascade Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Sherwood Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,455,000. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 304,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,350,000 after purchasing an additional 24,565 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,815,000. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 49,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period.

BND stock opened at $73.73 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $71.10 and a 1-year high of $75.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.24 and its 200-day moving average is $72.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.2419 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

