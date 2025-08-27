Cascade Investment Group Inc. Sells 2,695 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. $GMRE

Cascade Investment Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Global Medical REIT worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 11,234.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 7,190 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Global Medical REIT during the first quarter worth about $101,000. 57.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mark Okey Decker, Jr. acquired 102,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $669,395.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 102,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,395.36. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 161,350 shares of company stock worth $1,052,016 over the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GMRE shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Global Medical REIT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Medical REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Stock Performance

Shares of GMRE stock opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $499.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average is $7.36. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $10.46.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $37.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.57 million. Global Medical REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.930 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Medical REIT announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 13th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.