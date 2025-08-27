VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH Shares Sold by Cascade Investment Group Inc.

Cascade Investment Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 775.0% during the first quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 34.4% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $296.75 on Wednesday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $170.11 and a one year high of $302.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $286.10 and a 200-day moving average of $248.08. The company has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

