WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:WHFCL) Raises Dividend to $0.49 Per Share

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:WHFCL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This is a 0.0% increase from WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of WHFCL opened at $25.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.30. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73.

