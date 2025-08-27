Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Announces Dividend of $0.02

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0192 per share on Friday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 105.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This is a 69.6% increase from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Auto Trader Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATDRY opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.65. Auto Trader Group has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $3.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Auto Trader Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

