iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common (TSE:CVD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common (TSE:CVD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 26th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This is a 5.6% increase from iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common Price Performance
iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common stock opened at C$18.04 on Wednesday. iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common has a fifty-two week low of C$17.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.57.
About iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common
