iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common (TSE:CVD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common (TSE:CVD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 26th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This is a 5.6% increase from iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common Price Performance

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common stock opened at C$18.04 on Wednesday. iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common has a fifty-two week low of C$17.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.57.

About iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common

The investment objective of the Fund is to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of the FTSE Canada Convertible Bond Index the Index, net of expenses. To achieve its investment objective the Fund uses an indexing strategy. Under this strategy, the Fund seeks to replicate the performance of the Index, net of expenses, by employing, directly or indirectly, through investment in one or more exchange-traded funds managed by BlackRock Canada or an affiliate and/or through the use of derivatives, a replicating strategy or sampling strategy.

