Altius Minerals Co. (ATUSF) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on September 15th

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0725 per share on Monday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 138.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This is a 12.6% increase from Altius Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Altius Minerals Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Altius Minerals stock opened at $20.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.20. Altius Minerals has a 1-year low of $15.14 and a 1-year high of $22.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on ATUSF shares. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Altius Minerals in a research note on Friday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Altius Minerals in a report on Friday, July 25th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Altius Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Altius Minerals in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altius Minerals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

