Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 29th

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1504 per share by the bank on Friday, September 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th.

Grupo Financiero Galicia has a dividend payout ratio of 3.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Grupo Financiero Galicia to earn $7.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.27 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.7%.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Performance

Shares of GGAL opened at $41.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.97. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 52 week low of $33.04 and a 52 week high of $74.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

