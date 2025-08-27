Glencore PLC (GLNCY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 29th

Glencore PLC (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the energy company on Friday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 210.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th.
Glencore Price Performance
GLNCY opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. Glencore has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.66.
About Glencore
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Glencore
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Vertical Aerospace: An Analyst’s Roadmap to a Potential Re-Rating
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- New Global Deals Boost These 2 Defense Leaders
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- MP Materials: How One Move Redefined the U.S. Magnet Supply Chain
Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.