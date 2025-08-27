Glencore PLC (GLNCY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 29th

Glencore PLC (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the energy company on Friday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 210.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th.

Glencore Price Performance

GLNCY opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. Glencore has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.66.

About Glencore

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

