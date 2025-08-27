Callodine Capital Management LP Makes New $5.52 Million Investment in Liberty Energy Inc. $LBRT

Callodine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 348,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,517,000. Callodine Capital Management LP owned about 0.22% of Liberty Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,443,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,967,000 after buying an additional 1,128,491 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,508,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,201,000 after buying an additional 330,520 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,507,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,696,000 after buying an additional 73,792 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,147,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,718,000 after buying an additional 480,957 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,105,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,330,000 after buying an additional 38,123 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LBRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.05.

Liberty Energy Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of LBRT stock opened at $11.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $23.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.67.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 5.29%.The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

Liberty Energy Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Featured Articles

